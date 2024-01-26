Sport

‘This is just the beginning’, says Dricus du Plessis as he targets defence of title against Adesanya

26 January 2024 - 10:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis wants to defend his title against Israel Adesanya.
UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis wants to defend his title against Israel Adesanya.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is targeting the defence of his title with a crunch fight against Israel Adesanya in South Africa. 

Du Plessis claimed the middleweight title with a split decision win over Sean Strickland on Saturday, and his victory has reignited the possibility of a mouthwatering fight with Adesanya, who is regarded as one of the dominant champions. 

“There is nothing yet but that is what we want to do. UFC 300 is a big possibility if my body allows,” Du Plessis said on the possibility of getting back in the cage by April. 

“I took some punishment with small injuries and I am not 100% sure what the gravity of those injuries are. I am going to the doctor after this press conference for concussion tests and scans and to make sure there is no serious injury. 

“UFC 300 in April is a big possibility. But if UFC Africa is going to happen, you will look far and beyond to find a more perfect fight than me and Israel Adesanya.

"That’s the fight I want here on home soil, where he said he wants to make it happen.” 

Du Plessis said fighting for a world title against Strickland was a big step up and he will consider moving up the weight division after two or three defences.

“This was a big step up. Fighting for the world title is as big as it is going to get. There have been other people who became world champions in two weight divisions and if somebody else could do it, it means I can also do it. 

“As massive as this is for me and for South Africa, this is just the beginning of the championship reign and Dricus du Plessis era. Right now I want to defend my title and I want to prove undoubtedly I am the best middleweight on the planet.  

“After this I want to go to another weight division and fight for another title. But that’s going to take some time, that’s going to take me making a case that I am the best middleweight on the planet.  

“I need to defend this belt, maybe two or three times, before moving up the weight division.” 

MORE

UFC champ Dricus du Plessis stands by comments that SA government is 'worst in the world'

Newly crowned United Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis stands by his comments that the South African government is ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Banxso announces official sponsorship of MMA world champion Dricus du Plessis

Together, the online trading brokerage and athlete hope to inspire and empower people to pursue their passions fearlessly
Sport
3 days ago

Kodwa, Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus congratulate Dricus du Plessis on his UFC world title

South African sports minister Zizi Kodwa has joined scores of local people to celebrate and congratulate the newly crowned UFC middleweight champion ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. UFC champ Dricus du Plessis stands by comments that SA government is 'worst in ... Sport
  2. Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson provides update on Luke Fleurs’ progress Soccer
  3. Namibia qualify for Cup of Nations last 16 for first time Soccer
  4. Sundowns announce signing of Argentine midfielder Matías Esquivel Soccer
  5. ‘This is just the beginning’, says Dricus du Plessis as he targets defence of ... Sport

Latest Videos

South Africa's case against Israel: ICJ to deliver its verdict on provisional ...
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge