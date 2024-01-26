‘This is just the beginning’, says Dricus du Plessis as he targets defence of title against Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is targeting the defence of his title with a crunch fight against Israel Adesanya in South Africa.

Du Plessis claimed the middleweight title with a split decision win over Sean Strickland on Saturday, and his victory has reignited the possibility of a mouthwatering fight with Adesanya, who is regarded as one of the dominant champions.

“There is nothing yet but that is what we want to do. UFC 300 is a big possibility if my body allows,” Du Plessis said on the possibility of getting back in the cage by April.

“I took some punishment with small injuries and I am not 100% sure what the gravity of those injuries are. I am going to the doctor after this press conference for concussion tests and scans and to make sure there is no serious injury.