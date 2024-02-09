“Hmmm,” Reid smiled, before shaking his head in bemusement.
“That’s way out of my league. Very similar to me speaking German,” he guffawed.
“But listen, I appreciate the question. She’s been great,” he said of Swift’s support, before adding “We had a nice visit with President Biden last year, but that’s about as far as I can go with that.”
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had on Monday laughed off the claims as the run-up to Sunday's Super Bowl between Kansas City and San Francisco has been dominated by stories surrounding the relationship between the world's biggest pop star and the Chiefs player.
While Goodell said the “Taylor Swift effect” is positive for the league, the singer has become a target for allies of former president Donald Trump, with some spreading conspiracy theories that her relationship with Kelce was part of an NFL plan to get Biden back into the White House.
“I don't think I'm that good of a scripter, or anybody on our staff,” laughed Goodell.
“Listen, there is no way I could have scripted that one, let's put it that way.”
Swift backed Biden in 2020 and while she has not announced support for any candidate ahead of this year's election, some Republican party supporters are convinced she will use the Super Bowl spotlight to call on her army of fans, known as “Swifties”, to vote Democrat.
Chiefs coach bemused by Super Bowl Taylor-Travis conspiracy theory
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City head coach Andy Reid’s no-nonsense countenance cracked for a second on Tuesday when he was asked to address one of the wilder theories circulating in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week.
There isn’t much the seasoned 65-year-old hasn’t encountered in a storied career, but he was almost lost for words when a German reporter asked him about theories being espoused that the NFL had somehow “scripted” the romance between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to allow the pop star to use the Super Bowl to bolster support for US President Joe Biden in the presidential election.
“Hmmm,” Reid smiled, before shaking his head in bemusement.
“That’s way out of my league. Very similar to me speaking German,” he guffawed.
“But listen, I appreciate the question. She’s been great,” he said of Swift’s support, before adding “We had a nice visit with President Biden last year, but that’s about as far as I can go with that.”
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had on Monday laughed off the claims as the run-up to Sunday's Super Bowl between Kansas City and San Francisco has been dominated by stories surrounding the relationship between the world's biggest pop star and the Chiefs player.
While Goodell said the “Taylor Swift effect” is positive for the league, the singer has become a target for allies of former president Donald Trump, with some spreading conspiracy theories that her relationship with Kelce was part of an NFL plan to get Biden back into the White House.
“I don't think I'm that good of a scripter, or anybody on our staff,” laughed Goodell.
“Listen, there is no way I could have scripted that one, let's put it that way.”
Swift backed Biden in 2020 and while she has not announced support for any candidate ahead of this year's election, some Republican party supporters are convinced she will use the Super Bowl spotlight to call on her army of fans, known as “Swifties”, to vote Democrat.
Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the presidential race last month before throwing his support behind Trump, said in January on the social media platform X: “I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month.
“And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here. Let’s see how it ages over the next eight months.”
Excited fans in Las Vegas told Reuters on Wednesday Swift is no distraction to the Super Bowl, she's an enhancement.
The run-up to Sunday's blockbuster clash has been dominated by stories surrounding the relationship between Swift and Kelce.
“Don't get me wrong, I'm not a big Taylor Swift fan, but I think it's not her fault that they (TV broadcasts) keep showing her and I think she's great for the game,” said Donna Collier, a 61-year-old football fan from Kentucky.
“More women need to watch NFL. We need to get more involved in sports. I think it's great, so go, Taylor,” she laughed.
Alex Lindsey, a 53-year-old football fan from Kansas City was even more effusive.
“Well you know, she's a superstar, a super, superstar.
“She will be in the house, in the building for the Super Bowl. I love it. You know, it kind of takes away from the team a little bit. But you know what? It's all good.”
It is still not known for sure whether Swift will attend Sunday’s showdown.
A regular at Chiefs games all season, she could miss the biggest game of all due to scheduling conflicts with her Eras Tour which has her performing in Tokyo Saturday, the night before the Super Bowl.
Swift could get to Las Vegas for kick-off on Sunday but would have to quickly get back on a plane for three concerts in Melbourne, Australia staring February 16.
Most people were hoping she would make it.
Reuters
See the top 4 ways Taylor Swift's new bae stays on trend
Taylor Swift’s NFL era: Pop star watches Chiefs, Kelce amid romance rumours
Taylor Swift named Time's 'Person of the Year'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos