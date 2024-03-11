Blast from the past: Gibbs helps SA chase down record score in iconic ‘438 match’
Today in SA sport history: March 12
1889 — South Africa compete in their first-ever cricket Test, playing England in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha). The match, scheduled for three days, was over in two. The hosts were bowled out for 84 and 129, and England, scoring 148 and 67/2, won by eight wickets. Only two SA batsmen made double figures in SA’s first innings, opener Bernard Tancred (29) and skipper Owen Dunell (26). Tancred was SA’s top-scorer in the second innings again, managing 29 once more. The first SA bowler to take a Test wicket was left-arm medium-pacer Gus Kempis, who bowled George Ulyett for four. Kempis took 3/53 in England’s first innings and 1/23 in the second. That was his only Test...
