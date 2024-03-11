Sport

Blast from the past: Gibbs helps SA chase down record score in iconic ‘438 match’

Today in SA sport history: March 12

11 March 2024 - 21:17
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1889 — South Africa compete in their first-ever cricket Test, playing England in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha). The match, scheduled for three days, was over in two. The hosts were bowled out for 84 and 129, and England, scoring 148 and 67/2, won by eight wickets. Only two SA batsmen made double figures in SA’s first innings, opener Bernard Tancred (29) and skipper Owen Dunell (26). Tancred was SA’s top-scorer in the second innings again, managing 29 once more. The first SA bowler to take a Test wicket was left-arm medium-pacer Gus Kempis, who bowled George Ulyett for four. Kempis took 3/53 in England’s first innings and 1/23 in the second. That was his only Test...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SA cricket mourns Mike Procter, who left an indelible mark Sport
  2. Blast from the past: SA back with a bang as they thrash World Cup hosts on debut Sport
  3. Test cricket is great, but unless it is treated as a premium product it will die Sport
  4. Cricket SA doesn’t need DA’s superficial politicking to resolve development ... Sport
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Putting apologetic spin on failure, like we often do, just ... Opinion

Most read

  1. Some Chiefs players from Soweto were not welcoming to those from other ... Soccer
  2. Hugo Broos includes Khanyisa Mayo in final Bafana squad Soccer
  3. Promoters vow two-pronged court action against sport minister Kodwa Sport
  4. I don’t want my players to be mice: Chiefs coach Johnson on Petersen exchange Soccer
  5. ‘I didn’t see it’: Johnson plays down Chiefs fans’ missiles after derby defeat Soccer

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'