Blast from the past: SA back with a bang as they thrash World Cup hosts on debut

Today in SA sport history: February 26

25 February 2024 - 21:15
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1992 — South Africa’s cricket team makes a victorious World Cup debut in the opening game of the competition against hosts Australia in Sydney. With Allan Donald, Richard Snell, Brian McMillan and Adrian Kuiper bowling economically, South Africa limited Australia to 170/9. Skipper Kepler Wessels (81 not out from 148 balls), Andrew Hudson (28 off 52) and Peter Kirsten (49 not out from 88 balls) steered SA home with three overs and one delivery remaining...

