It was like watching the Boston Celtics in the 60s with Bill Russell, the LA Lakers in the 80s with Magic Johnson or the Chicago Bulls in the 90s with Michael Jordan.
It was also a Jordan on Tuesday night, but this time it was John at the forefront demolishing the Tigers.
He channelled his inner Michael. Only 1,78cm in height and the smallest man in the court, he proved that dynamite does indeed come in small packages.
He dished out three assists, and made one steal in the quarter as none of the Tigers players other than Cele had an answer. The writing was on the wall for the home side in the middle period of the fourth quarter.
You could hear a pin drop in the Arena as Rabat silenced the crowd. Cele finished with 22 points and other than Cartier Diarra, none of the Tigers' players passed double figures.
The game scheduled for an earlier tip between Petro de Luanda and Dynamo did not happen.
Burundi's Dynamo forfeited its participation in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) after again refusing to comply with Basketball Africa League’s rules and requirements governing jerseys and uniforms.
Dynamo also missed their second game against FUS Rabat on Sunday for the same reason.
“Under FIBA rules, two forfeitures in the same tournament trigger the club’s automatic withdrawal,” BAL president Amadou Gallo Fall said in a statement.
FUS Rabat hand Tigers proper BAL schooling
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
It was proper domination, nothing short of a basketball exhibition as FUS Rabat handed Cape Town Tigers the schooling of the season by beating them 84-58 in the Basketball Africa League at Sunbet Arena Pretoria on Tuesday.
Aliou Diarra was the chief destroyer for the Moroccans with 21 points and six rebounds.
The Tigers registered the first bucket of the night via their talismans Samkelo Cele from the tip off.
This was something they had failed to do in their weekend games against Petro de Luanda and Dynamo.
Urged by ‘defence’ shouts from assistant Vincent Ntuja and claps from the bench, the re-energised Tigers fought for every loose ball and pounced on every opportunity to attack the rim.
Despite that the men from Morocco had an answer for every punch thrown. There was nothing to separate the sides as they went back and forth on the board in the first five minutes.
Fast-tracking women’s basketball a priority for Fiba Africa
It was like watching two heavyweight boxers go toe-to-toe but seven points from Ayoub Nouh for FUS Rabat saw them win the battle 24-18 in the first quarter.
If someone had entered the Arena in the middle of the second quarter, the first voices they heard were of Ntunja and head coach ‘Flosh’ Ngwenya as continued being vocal and dishing instructions from the bench.
It was a contrast in the Rabat dugout, they were cool, calm and collected. That was also reflected on the court as they continued where they left off in the first 10 minutes.
Their US import Johnathan Jordan, Ayoub Nouhi, Mohamed Sylla and captain Abdelhakim Zouita were the masters in offensive and defence as FUS Rabat finished 44-34 and took a 10-point lead to halftime.
FUS Rabat were unstoppable in the third quarter and added 27 points before heading into the final stanza.
They produced arguably the best performance of the tournament with their razzle-dazzle, behind-the-ball passes, dunks and long threes.
Welkom’s finest, Mofokeng, wears many hats
It was like watching the Boston Celtics in the 60s with Bill Russell, the LA Lakers in the 80s with Magic Johnson or the Chicago Bulls in the 90s with Michael Jordan.
It was also a Jordan on Tuesday night, but this time it was John at the forefront demolishing the Tigers.
He channelled his inner Michael. Only 1,78cm in height and the smallest man in the court, he proved that dynamite does indeed come in small packages.
He dished out three assists, and made one steal in the quarter as none of the Tigers players other than Cele had an answer. The writing was on the wall for the home side in the middle period of the fourth quarter.
You could hear a pin drop in the Arena as Rabat silenced the crowd. Cele finished with 22 points and other than Cartier Diarra, none of the Tigers' players passed double figures.
The game scheduled for an earlier tip between Petro de Luanda and Dynamo did not happen.
Burundi's Dynamo forfeited its participation in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) after again refusing to comply with Basketball Africa League’s rules and requirements governing jerseys and uniforms.
Dynamo also missed their second game against FUS Rabat on Sunday for the same reason.
“Under FIBA rules, two forfeitures in the same tournament trigger the club’s automatic withdrawal,” BAL president Amadou Gallo Fall said in a statement.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos