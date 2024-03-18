More than 1,200 competitors from nippers to masters will compete at the DHL Lifesaving South African Championships at Addington Beach in Durban from March 21-27.
Lifesaving South Africa (LSA) said on Friday the event would be preceded by the African championships on March 19 and 20 when South Africa will attempt to defend their continental title won in Egypt in 2022.
They are up against Cameroon, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal and Kenya as well as a local invitation side, which is the equivalent of the second team.
Competitions will take place in the sea and on the beach near uShaka Marine World on the promenade while pool events will take place at Kings Park.
Up for grabs at the national championships are spots at the world championships in Australia later this year.
Nippers to masters ready for action at African and national lifesaving champs
Image: SUPPLIED
More than 1,200 competitors from nippers to masters will compete at the DHL Lifesaving South African Championships at Addington Beach in Durban from March 21-27.
Lifesaving South Africa (LSA) said on Friday the event would be preceded by the African championships on March 19 and 20 when South Africa will attempt to defend their continental title won in Egypt in 2022.
They are up against Cameroon, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal and Kenya as well as a local invitation side, which is the equivalent of the second team.
Competitions will take place in the sea and on the beach near uShaka Marine World on the promenade while pool events will take place at Kings Park.
Up for grabs at the national championships are spots at the world championships in Australia later this year.
Lifesaving SA takes its battle against drowning online
A team including LSA director of sport Craig van Rooyen, GM Helen Herbert, the Lifesaving KZN organising committee and representatives from the eThekwini municipality, sponsors and Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation will ensure all championship events proceed safely, LSA said.
“We can look forward to action-packed events, top performances with great camaraderie and stiff competition in pool and surf events over the seven days of action,” said Van Rooyen.
READ MORE:
DAVID ISAACSON | SA needs national sports policy with hybrid selection system to win Olympic medals
‘Trigger happy’ officials might have sunk SA water polo Games chances
Top SA swimming coach says Paris Olympics look scary after Doha
Bathers cautioned as full moon brings powerful rip currents, swells to Cape coast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos