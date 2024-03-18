Sport

Nippers to masters ready for action at African and national lifesaving champs

18 March 2024 - 09:18 By SPORT STAFF
The Marine Surf Lifesaving Club’s ladies surf boat crew will compete at the world champs in Australia later this year.
Image: SUPPLIED

More than 1,200 competitors from nippers to masters will compete at the DHL Lifesaving South African Championships at Addington Beach in Durban from March 21-27.

Lifesaving South Africa (LSA) said on Friday the event would be preceded by the African championships on March 19 and 20 when South Africa will attempt to defend their continental title won in Egypt in 2022.

They are up against Cameroon, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal and Kenya as well as a local invitation side, which is the equivalent of the second team.

Competitions will take place in the sea and on the beach near uShaka Marine World on the promenade while pool events will take place at Kings Park.

Up for grabs at the national championships are spots at the world championships in Australia later this year.

