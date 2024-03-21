Sprint finishes in Cape Epic stage four

Two riders accustomed to riding at the front this week once again kept their composure to take their fifth win out of five (the Prologue and four stages) in the women’s category.
The top three teams in both the men’s and women’s races on Stage 4 of the Absa Cape Epic could only be separated in the final metres of the 73km leg on Thursday.
Nino Schurter and Sebastian Fini (World Bicycle Relief) won the stage in the Men’s Category in a sprint finish, as did Anne Terpstra and Nicole Koller (Ghost Factory Racing) in the women’s category.
World Bicycle Relief pipped Matt Beers and Howard Grotts (Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne) to the line, while Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne (Sofia Gomez Villafane and Samara Sheppard) also had to make do with second place in the women’s event when they were outpaced to the line by the Ghost Factory Racing team of Terpstra and Koller.
With temperatures soaring in the Cape all week long, race organisers enacted extreme weather protocols on Wednesday evening and reduced the initial 88km to 73km, removing about 400m of climbing at the same time.
While the changes to the Queen Stage provided some respite for a scorched field, the daunting stage still featured four fearsome climbs and a technical switchback descent named the Cliffhanger — Thursday’s Toyota Tough Section — to the finish that allowed little margin for error.
In the men’s elite race, the pace was hot from the get-go, with Buff-Megamo’s Hans Becking and Wout Alleman attempting an early attack.
They were soon reeled in, though, and the stage became a three-way street fight between Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne, World Bicycle Relief and Stage three winners, Canyon SIDI (Andreas Seewald and Marc Stutzmann).
Buff-Megamo, already dropping back, lost further time with a minor mechanical issue.
Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne’s Grotts enjoyed a good day on the climbs, with the larger-framed Beers playing second fiddle to his American teammate on the steep ascents.
Seewald of Canyon SIDI made the initial surges, roaring up the climbs in the first half of the route.
The lead chopped and changed between the three teams throughout the stage until the critical Alp d’Huez switchback climb.
Schurter moved to the front, taking Fini with him; they then entered the narrow, twisting, turning Cliffhanger single-track descent together and descended.
Grotts and Beers managed to haul them in on the flat, final kilometres, the four riders turning into the race village side-by-side.
Ultimately, though, Schurter and Fini crossed the line first, by the finest of margins.
Seewald, Stutzmann storm to stage three win in Absa Cape Epic
Still, with both Buff-Megamo riders enduring the worst day on the bike at this Epic, it was a good day for Beers and Grotts as they moved into the overall Yellow Leaders Jerseys — taking a healthy two-minute gap over second-placed World Bicycle Relief with them.
“Canyon went super-hard from the start and we had to hang on,” Schurter said.
“We eventually found our legs and we knew the last climb would suit us quite well, so we went to the front and then also on the downhill we tried to force the pace a bit. It was nice, a good race.
“We gained some time and now I think we’re in for a tough battle with Specialized.
“We are back in the overall battle. We lost a lot of time the past two days with bad luck.
“I hope from now on we have luck on our side.”
New overall Yellow Jersey leader Beers also found the pace hard to start but eventually got into the rhythm of the stage.
“It was just a real nice, hard stage.
“I mean, we had proper climbing, I knew it would be selective and I’m glad me and Howard both had the legs to make that group early.
“Andreas Seewald really pushed the pace like crazy during the first two hours.
“We were just hanging on and I’m just glad we could stick with it.”
Successive Cape Epic stage wins for Buff-Megamo, hat-trick for Ghost Factory
