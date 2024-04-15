Scheffler takes Masters Green Jacket after Amen Corner bares teeth

Unflappable American Scottie Scheffler claimed a second Masters title in three years on Sunday, the world number one holding steady while his biggest challengers self-destructed making their way through the infamous Amen Corner.

Scheffler, the Green Jacket winner in 2022, began the day with a one-stroke lead over twice major winner Collin Morikawa and posted a final round of four-under 68 to finish 11-under for the week, four clear of Swedish young gun Ludvig Aberg.

“I did my best to stay calm out there,” Scheffler said after becoming the 18th player to win the Masters multiple times. “I tried to stay patient on the course and was able to make some key shots and key putts today to keep my round going.

“Ludvig played great today. He made a good move at me there on the back nine and I was fortunate to hold him off towards the end.”

Aberg closed with a 69 to take solo second spot and cap a sensational majors debut.