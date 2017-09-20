Gibson to maintain status quo

New Proteas coach Ottis Gibson is committed to continuing the advancement of Cricket SA's transformation agenda.

Gibson said he was "aware" of the transformation issues and his selection of players and the technical team would continue what he had found in place.

"That process was happening before I got here," he said on Tuesday. "As far as team selection is concerned, we will continue on the path we are on at the moment. The chairman of selectors and the captain have got a handle on that. I have been given the backing of CSA to pick what I consider to be the best people to take the team to where I want it to be - forward."

Gibson's first assignment is the Test against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom next week. He will be supported by members of the technical team that worked with former coach Russell Domingo.

But the coach indicated he could still appoint his own technical team after the Bangladesh series if he felt the incumbents did not fall in line with his coaching philosophy.

"Over the next four to five weeks, when I speak to coaches, I will try to get the best people for the jobs I want them to do.

"With the support staff, cricket is not like football where, when the manager gets fired, the person who comes in brings a whole new support staff and back room.

"I am very aware I have a game in two weeks, which does not give me a lot of time to go and pick people.

"The guys who are here are part of the team that took [South Africa] to No1 in the world and they know the players very well.

"What I have decided, along with the CSA, is to keep the people who are here for now so it gives me time to assess until the end of the Bangladesh series."