Haroon Lorgat has been cast as a victim of a power struggle within Cricket South Africa (CSA)‚ whose corridors are said to be fraught with fear‚ loathing and bitter division in the wake of his sacking as chief executive.

Lorgat and CSA parted ways amicably on Thursday‚ which has prompted conciliatory comments from the former employee as well as his former employers.

But‚ TimesLIVE has learnt‚ there is concern that the axe was if not wielded then set in motion by a close-knit group of administrators bent on ousting and replacing him from their ranks‚ or appointing an acolyte.

CSA vice-president Thabang Moroe will serve as acting chief executive with president Chris Nenzani expected to hold a press conference on the issue next week.

Asked how he was finding the job‚ Moroe said on Friday‚ “Difficult‚ given the circumstances that I came into it‚ and given what needs to be done to steer the ship back into the right direction and into calmer waters.”

He was‚ however‚ confident that CSA were “very capable” of doing so.

Moroe was reluctant to comment further: “I’d love nothing more than to give you facts but at the moment‚ given that we’re still in negotiations with [Lorgat] over his package‚ I can’t.”

More light‚ he said‚ would be shed at Nenzani’s press conference: “I hope that we can be as candid as we possibly can to clear the air.”

Lorgat and CSA’s chief financial officer‚ Nassei Appiah‚ are believed to have been at loggerheads for some time over claims that the professional arm of the organisation was not sufficiently racially transformed.