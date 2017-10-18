Cricket

18 October 2017 - 19:49 By Telford Vice
Thabang Moroe (L), Chris Nenzani (C) and Haroon Lorgat (R) of Cricket South Africa (CSA) during the #T20 Big Reveal at Wanderers Cricket Stadium, Long Room on May 31, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The investigation into the circumstances that led to the T20 Global League (T20GL) being postponed will remain in Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) control‚ at least for now.

CSA said in a release on Wednesday they had “approved the commencement of a broad scope investigation into the internal processes on all aspects of the T20GL‚ as undertaken by various parties during the period of the establishment of the league”.

But the release didn’t say whether the probe would be in-house or independent.

Asked which it was‚ a CSA spokesperson told TimesLIVE the investigation comprised “two parallel processes”.

One would be led by the organisation’s internal auditor‚ the other by a law firm appointed by the board.

Once their work is completed the two would report to the board‚ and a “way forward” plotted from there.

The T20GL‚ which was supposed to start on November 3‚ was put on ice for a year on October 10.

That followed CSA’s announcement on September 28 that they were parting ways immediately with Gerald Majola’s successor as chief executive‚ Haroon Lorgat — the driving force behind establishing the T20GL.

CSA have said the troubled tournament will cost them US25-million‚ or half their cash reserves.

