Lions v Titans match abandoned due to persistent rain

29 November 2017 - 22:21 By Khanyiso Tshwaku at Wanderers
Rain during the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge match between bizhub Highveld Lions and Multiply Titans at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on November 29, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Last week, the rain seemed to be following the Dolphins around but they seemed to have left that curse to the Titans.

Their Ram Slam T20 clash against the Highveld Lions was abandoned without a ball bowled and the sides received two points apiece.

The Titans had their game against the Dolphins rained out after a late afternoon storm saturated the Willowmoore Park outfield in Benoni on Friday.

The Lions would have been the least happier side as they needed to snap their two match losing streak even though it was going to be tough ask against the unbeaten Titans.

The rain threatened for the better part of the afternoon and the heavens opened just after 5pm. 

The downpour was heavy at first but the rain dissipated before it made an indefinite return just before 7.30pm before the match was officially called off four minutes before 8pm.

While the Wanderers is known to be a quick draining ground, the cool evening weather and the incessant rain didn't allow for a start.

The Titans, who have won four of their six matches, remain top of the log and firmly in the hunt to host a home semi-final and final should they get that far with 23 points.

The Lions may not have welcomed the washout but the two points that moves them to 10 breaks their losing streak.

The Lions will travel to Bloemfontein to face the Knights on Friday while the Titans host the Warriors in Benoni. The Dolphins will be hosting the Cape Cobras in Durban.

