Kiwi rugby man to hear Rabada’s appeal

16 March 2018 - 14:03 By Telford Vice
Kagiso Rabada. File photo
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

South Africans hoping to see Kagiso Rabada let fly in the third test against Australia at Newlands next week might feel heartened to learn that the person who will decide his fate is a rugby man from New Zealand.

What’s a nudge on Steve Smith’s shoulder — which took Rabada to eight demerit points and saw him banned for the last two tests of the series — compared to an All Black flank leaving a trail of felled opponents on his way to the tryline?

But Michael Heron‚ the queens counsel who the International Cricket Council confirmed on Friday as the judicial commissioner for Rabada’s appeal hearing on Monday‚ won’t see things that way.

Heron is no pushover. On February 27‚ in his role as a SANZAAR judicial commissioner‚ he slapped Reds lock Lukhan Tui with a three-week ban for a spear tackle on Rebels scrumhalf Will Genia.

Heron‚ a former New Zealand solicitor general‚ is also a judicial commissioner for New Zealand Rugby‚ and he conducted the official review into the All Blacks’ performance at the 2007 World Cup.

“I’ve always loved rugby and cricket … but I’m a terrible player‚” he said in an interview with LawFuel New Zealand in December.

Heron will have 48 hours after the hearing‚ which will be conducted via videoconference‚ to make his decision.

So Rabada will know his lot by Wednesday — the day before hostilities are set to resume in one of the most intense test series in decades‚ which is level at 1-1 with two matches to play.

