Markram provides timely reminder of the beauty of cricket

After a few days where Test cricket was plunged into a full-blown crisis when Steve Smith‚ David Warner and Cameron Bancroft admitted to ball-tempering‚ 23-year old Aiden Markram issued a timely reminder about the beauty of this sport when played the right way.

Markram did not use any methods outside the rule book but he backed his natural talent to sparkle to his richly deserved fourth Test century that has come after just 10 outings and seven months as an international cricketer for South Africa.

By the time he departed the scene of his carnage accompanied by a standing ovation from the 17 023 crowd after he was caught by Mitchell Marsh at gully from Pat Cummins just after 4pm‚ he had scored a magnificent 152 off 216 in during his 309 minutes on the crease.

Due to his brilliance‚ South Africa were in a good position on 313/6 after 88 overs at stumps of day one of the fourth and final test with Temba Bavuma on 25 off 50 and Quinton de Kock 7 off 12.