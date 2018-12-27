Duanne Olivier continues to stamp his authority with a further five wickets

South Africa’s fast bowler Duanne Olivier continued to stamp his authority in Centurion with a further five wickets on day two of the Boxing Day Test to take his tally for the match to a highly commendable eleven.

Olivier now has a ten-wicket haul to his name at this level of the game and his exploits have left South Africa needing only 149 runs to win the first Test.

The Proteas bowled out Pakistan for a cheap 190 after 56 overs with a second innings lead of 148 runs.

Olivier‚ who tormented the Pakistani batsmen with his pace and bounce‚ returned with impressive figures of 6/37 on the opening day but he further accelerated on Thursday to end on 5/59 as he became the third South African to take ten wickets in a Test match against Pakistan.

Olivier’s overall match figures are 11/96.