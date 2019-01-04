Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur slams SA pitches

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur lamented what he termed the deteriorating standard of South African wickets after the second day of the second Test on Friday.

Arthur believes batting in this country has become a lottery‚ even in the first innings.

“I’m a little bit disappointed to be honest. I haven’t been back to South Africa in a cricketing capacity since 2010. The standard of the wicket we had at Centurion and the wicket here I think hasn’t been good enough for Test cricket‚” said Arthur‚ who coached South Africa between 2006 and 2010.

Arthur who had watched his team toil on day two and find themselves 205 runs behind South Africa‚ who still have four wickets in hand in their first innings‚ was a little conflicted about the extent a home team should tailor conditions in their favour.

“When South Africa play a team from the subcontinent you are always going ask for a bit of bounce and pace. I think both wickets have been weighted in favour of the bowlers.

“Obviously it is home ground advantage and that is right. We get the ball to turn in the UAE.

“Poor Aiden Markram. I thought he was outstanding but being an opening batsmen in international cricket in South Africa is a tough gig‚” Arthur said.

He argued that the inconsistent bounce made batting at Newlands a perilous exercise. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (103) and Temba Bavuma (75) took body blows on a number of occasions but battled through.