The most noteworthy fact about the Cricket South Africa Awards in Pretoria on Saturday is that they are being staged.

What is there to celebrate about a team freshly back from their worst ever performance in a men’s World Cup?

And about administrators who seem adept at little except bleeding money‚ losing sponsors and alienating the players?

But‚ as with guests of the Hotel California‚ once a sport has checked into marketing myth-making‚ there would seem to be no checking out.

So the usual suspects will be lined up to be garlanded‚ a good time will be had by all‚ and never mind reality.

Dané van Niekerk‚ Marizanne Kapp and Kagiso Rabada have been nominated four times each.