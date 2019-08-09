Two major men’s players retiring in four days will have South Africa supporters diving for their player biographies.

Dale Steyn‚ who retired from Tests on Monday‚ and Hashim Amla‚ who called it quits completely as an international on Thursday‚ are both 36.

Quick: who else is in that age bracket?

The good news is that‚ like the Highlander‚ there is only one.

The bad news is that it’s a big one — of all the players who have turned out for South Africa this year‚ regardless of format‚ Faf du Plessis is the ballie at 35.

Scary stuff. But Du Plessis seems committed to the cause‚ and has already been confirmed as captain for the Test series in India in October.

How about Vernon Philander‚ who is 34‚ and Dean Elgar and Chris Morris who are 32?