South Africa are one of at least six teams on the hunt for a new coach after the men’s Cricket World Cup.

Mickey Arthur was sacked by Pakistan on Wednesday‚ joining Ottis Gibson‚ who was given the boot by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday.

On Thursday Sri Lanka’s Chandika Hathurusingha was‚ in suit speak‚ “suspended”.

Phil Simmons resigned as Afghanistan’s coach after the tournament‚ as did Bangladesh’s Steve Rhodes.

None of those teams made it through the first round at the World Cup‚ but even England‚ the champions‚ won’t have the same tracksuit in charge.