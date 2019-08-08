Cricket

SA's Colin Ackermann sets record with seven-wicket haul for Leicestershire

08 August 2019 - 11:36 By Reuters
South Africa's Colin Ackermann captains the Leicestershire CCC T20 side.
Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Leicestershire Foxes captain Colin Ackermann set a new Twenty20 bowling record on Wednesday by taking seven wickets for 18 runs in his team's victory over Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast.

The off-spinner's haul surpassed the previous record of six wickets for five runs set by Somerset all-rounder Arul Suppiah while bowling against Glamorgan in July 2011.

Ackermann, 28, whose previous best figures in the format were 3-21, took six of his seven wickets in two overs as Leicestershire won by 55 runs, and said afterwards that could not quite believe he had broken the record.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet," he told the BBC. "It was a great all-round performance from the team to set the game up for the bowlers."

Earlier in the match, Harry Swindells and Lewis Hill both struck half-centuries to help Leicestershire reach 189-6. 

