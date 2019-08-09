Enoch Nkwe landed the most difficult job in cricket on Friday when he was appointed South Africa’s men’s team director for the tour to India next month.

Nkwe replaces Ottis Gibson‚ who was sacked as coach on Sunday‚ and manager Mohammed Moosajee‚ who stepped down last Thursday.

“It is a special moment for me and my family and I will do my best to make a difference in this interim period‚” Nkwe was quoted as saying in a Cricket South Africa (CSA) release.

CSA’s acting director of cricket‚ Corrie van Zyl‚ was quoted as saying: “His appointment is as a result of his merits and balanced approach and is someone who compliments the direction that will be taken by the team going forward.”