Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani has announced Jacques Faul as interim chief executive officer and that former captain Graeme Smith has agreed in principle to become the new Director of Cricket.

Nenzani‚ who is the chief executive of Northerns Cricket‚ joins CSA in the absence of suspended Thabang Moroe for a period of six months while investigations continue.

Speaking after their board meeting at OR Tambo Airport on Saturday afternoon‚ Nenzani also confirmed that former International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Dave Richardson will work closely with Faul as a consultant.

Nenzani said he approached Richardson to take over on a full-time basis for six months but the ex-Proteas wicketkeeper indicated that he was not available because he had just returned to South Africa and wanted to spend time with his family.

“We had a discussion with Dave and fortunately he is in SA‚ and we were able to talk. He made it very clear that he would have loved to take up the opportunity but he has just returned from the ICC‚” Nenzani said.

“Currently he has plans and feels that it was going to be difficult to take over the job on a full-time basis. However‚ he is willing and able to help whoever we put in during this period and share his experiences.”

With regards the imminent arrival of Smith‚ Nenzani said he has had a number of meetings with the former opening batsman and chances are high that a contract will be signed by the end of next week.

“We progressed in the discussions up to a point where we had an in-principle agreement. That in-principle agreement was followed by discussing details of contract issues‚ which will be the basis of signing a contract with him‚” Nenzani said.

“He has agreed that next week Wednesday all the negotiations around the contract terms that need to take place would have been concluded.”

This means the appointment of a permanent team director will only be made after the confirmation of Smith‚ if he signs on the dotted line.

Faul said he knows he will have to hit the ground running.

“CSA is currently negotiating with sponsors – there is never a time where we don’t engage with people. We have to ask them what it will it take to get them involved with us. It is something we want to get right‚” said Faul.

Richardson said he was pleased to be involved and will share his experiences.

“I am please to be involved‚ I am glad that Jacques has agreed to take this position on a full-time basis for the coming six months. He has really worked at his game and he is the best man for the job‚” Richardson said.

“I will be there to provide guidance and support whenever necessary. He [Faul] is a tremendous implementer and we will make a good team because he gets things done.

“I have done 17 years or so with ICC and I didn’t want to get into something on a full-time basis.”