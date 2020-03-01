Cricket

Klaasen stars as Proteas thrash Australia in first ODI

Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten 123 and Lungi Ngidi's three wickets were at the heart of SA's 74-run win in the first ODI in Paarl.



Having won the toss and batted first, SA rebuilt from losing a wicket off the first ball of the game to make 291/7. Australia were bowled out for 217 in 45.1 overs...