Six people involved in Saturday’s 3TeamCriket match in Centurion test positive for Covid-19

14 July 2020 - 20:02 By Tiisetso Malepa
The tournament will take place on the birthday of the late former President Nelson Mandela on July 18.
Image: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

Six people involved in Saturday’s 3TeamCriket match in Centurion have tested positive for Covid-19‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed on Tuesday.

The tournament features three teams of eight players each and will be staged at SuperSport Park on July 18 despite the Gauteng province being the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

CSA said 50 Covid-19 tests were conducted on players‚ coaches‚ support and venue staff at various locations across the country during the period between July 10 and 13.

“Six positive results were returned but none among any of the participating players‚” CSA said in a statement on Tuesday.

“They have been managed by the CSA medical team according to the current department of health and National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) guidelines.

“The contact tracing has been done also in accordance and management strategies have been put in place according to these guidelines.

“Our medical team has and will continue to regularly follow up with them to ensure their well-being.”

Cricket was one of non-contact sports which were last month given permission by the sports ministry to return to training and playing under lockdown level three.

