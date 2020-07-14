SA Cricketers’ Association president urges sports minister Mthethwa to enforce transformation in cricket

SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) president Omphile Ramela has written a letter to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and urged the ministry to invoke every law at its disposal to enforce transformation in cricket.

Ramela wrote to Mthethwa in his personal capacity this week and said the executive management appointments at Cricket South Africa (CSA) and its affiliate provincial unions are going against the tide of transforming in the game.

“On the 19th of June during Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) appearance before the parliamentary portfolio committee on sports‚ arts and culture you expressed a great level of dissatisfaction and disrespect at the lack of transformation in the decision-making positions of the game of cricket‚” wrote Ramela.

“Minister your sentiments are correct‚ it is for this reason that I am now reaching out to you; the buck starts and stops with you.

“Minister I will not indulge you into the current mess that is in the cricket fraternity in South Africa on and off the field. As not only is it playing itself out in public or everybody talking about it‚ but you have expressed discontent about it. Let me get into the gist of why I am writing to you.