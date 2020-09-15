Cricket

Positive talks between Cricket SA and Sascoc signal thaw in relations

15 September 2020 - 12:22 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Sascoc has been unstable as an organisation over the past decad with governance and maladministration problems of their own.
Sascoc has been unstable as an organisation over the past decad with governance and maladministration problems of their own.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Are Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Sports Confederation finally finding some sort of common ground?

Judging from Tuesday's statement‚ they’re getting somewhere.

Relations between the two bodies have been fraught‚ with Sascoc resorting to have CSA’s board and senior executive step aside and appointing a task team to investigate the multiple governance lapses at the organisation.

CSA didn’t acceded to that request and instead opted to have joint Board and Member’s Council workshop over the weekend‚ from where CSA and Sascoc met on Monday evening.

Sascoc were not pleased with CSA’s blunt response to a point where they wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) where they explained their position‚ which was not of governmental interference.

In the statement‚ CSA said the meeting was in the interests of good governance.

A planned press conference where three member’s council members were going to address the media has been postponed.

“The meeting presented a step forward towards a collaborative approach in the interest of good governance and executive operations‚” the statement said

“Key points were identified and deliberated by the attendees‚ who included CSA’s Members’ Council and the Board of Directors of SASCOC‚ with the ultimate end goal of achieving a unified focus on the game of cricket.”

MORE:

Women's Hundred players can keep contracts for 2021

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday all players who were offered contracts for the Women's Hundred this year can renew their deal ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Sascoc intensifies their bid to intervene at CSA

Having lost the battle on the home front with Cricket South Africa (CSA)‚ the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has ...
Sport
3 days ago

Forensic investigators uncovers excessive use of CSA credit card

Forensic investigators who conducted an audit at Cricket South Africa (CSA) have uncovered that credit card spending by executives often racked up ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. The Hunt is over as Kaizer Chiefs appoint Gavin Hunt as coach Sport
  2. Gavin Hunt joining Kaizer Chiefs? Here's what you need to know about the former ... Soccer
  3. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Some foreign coaches have done sweet bugger all Sport
  4. Sundowns coach Mosimane distances himself from Langerman blunder in final: 'I ... Soccer
  5. Cautious Celtic elect to leave decision on Langerman controversy in the hands ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on children
Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
X