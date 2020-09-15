Are Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Sports Confederation finally finding some sort of common ground?

Judging from Tuesday's statement‚ they’re getting somewhere.

Relations between the two bodies have been fraught‚ with Sascoc resorting to have CSA’s board and senior executive step aside and appointing a task team to investigate the multiple governance lapses at the organisation.

CSA didn’t acceded to that request and instead opted to have joint Board and Member’s Council workshop over the weekend‚ from where CSA and Sascoc met on Monday evening.

Sascoc were not pleased with CSA’s blunt response to a point where they wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) where they explained their position‚ which was not of governmental interference.

In the statement‚ CSA said the meeting was in the interests of good governance.

A planned press conference where three member’s council members were going to address the media has been postponed.

“The meeting presented a step forward towards a collaborative approach in the interest of good governance and executive operations‚” the statement said

“Key points were identified and deliberated by the attendees‚ who included CSA’s Members’ Council and the Board of Directors of SASCOC‚ with the ultimate end goal of achieving a unified focus on the game of cricket.”