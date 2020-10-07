Cricket

Cricket SA bosses to make changes to constitution

07 October 2020 - 12:59 By Tiisetso Malepa
Cricket SA head honchos Marius Schoeman, Chris Nenzani, Beresford Williams and Zola Thamae during a CSA briefing in Johannesburg. The future of the CSA board remains uncertain after the resignation of board chairperson Nenzani.
Image: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

Cricket South Africa (CSA) members council‚ the organisation’s highest decision-making body‚ has agreed in principle to amend parts of the Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI).

The amendments to the MOI‚ a document that serves as the constitution that governs CSA‚ will also see the organisation revisit some of the 2012 Nicholson Report recommendations that may have to be implemented.

One of the key recommendations from Nicholson was the amendment of the composition of the board to include more independent directors in order to ensure independence and objectivity in respect of matters relating to affiliate unions.

Another amendment being bandied about is that CSA’s board chairperson should come from one of the current five independent directors.

CSA are set to submit the amended MOI to the members council for approval by calling a special general meeting before October 15.

The organisation will then lodge the amended MOI to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) for approval by October 23.

Currently‚ CSA’s board consist of 12 members – seven non-independent directors from various affiliate unions and five independent directors from outside with no ties to any cricket structure.

The composition of the CSA governance structure is essentially skewed because the seven non-independent directors from the various affiliate unions also sit on the all-powerful members council‚ leaving room for conflict and bias.

It remains to be seen how many independent directors CSA will have‚ given that the recommendation from Nicholson was to have nine members with an independent voice.

However‚ Sascoc balked at the recommendation‚ insisting that cricket needs to be administered in the main by cricket people.

