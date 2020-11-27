Former South Africa spinner Robin Peterson says the Proteas players need to have solid plans to counter England’s double batting and bowling threats in the T20 series that starts at Newlands on Friday night.

Peterson‚ who claimed 24 wickets in 21 T20s for SA‚ said the Proteas are going to be tested by the likes of Eoin Morgan‚ Jonny Bairstow‚ Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes with the bat‚ and Jofra Archer‚ Chris Jordan‚ Mark Wood‚ Adil Rashid‚ Moeen Ali with the ball.

“I think they are a well balanced team and they are not world champions for nothing in ODIs. During the last T20 World Cup in India‚ they lost to the West Indies in the final and there is no doubt that white ball cricket is their strength at the moment as a country‚” said Peterson‚ who is the coach of the Warriors.

Looking closer at England’s strengths with the bat‚ Peterson said they have depth.

“Our bowlers will be challenged against their batters because they bat quite deep and they have an aggressive mindset‚ which is what you want in T20 cricket. Our bowling disciplines and skill levels are going to be tested to the limit.

“Our bowlers must nail the yorkers‚ execute properly during death bowling‚ bowl well during the powerplay and produce quality spin. The question is‚ can Tabraiz Shamsi create a little bit of drama? But I think it’s going to be a good test for our bowlers.”

With regards to England’s pace attack‚ Peterson said South Africa’s batsman should try to make the bowlers uncomfortable by attacking them.