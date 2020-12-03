“I am sure we will probably do both at the same time because I think it is fair. We have discussed it‚ so you will know soon who the new Test captain is.

“There have been a few guys‚ some have sort of raised their hands in the media‚ but we have discussed the issue and you will hear soon enough who that guy is.”

Director of cricket Graeme Smith has already ruled out T20 and ODI captain Quinton de Kock for the role‚ leaving the likes of Temba Bavuma‚ Dean Elgar‚ Aiden Markram‚ Keshav Maharaj and Rassie van der Dussen in the running.

Mpitsang also said it is unfair to criticise De Kock for the 3-0 T20 series whitewash by England in Cape Town.

“I think it is unfair to criticise Quinny (De Kock) and his captaincy because I think he has done a superb job so far for SA‚” said Mpitsang.

“We have had a few challenges regarding the all-rounders being unavailable for selection‚ but a guy like George Linde has stepped up and filled that role nicely.

“There were moments in the first game against England where I felt that we could have won‚ but unfortunately things didn’t go our way.

“In the second match‚ I thought the guys fought hard to push a game like that into the final over against a team like England‚ [so] we did OK.

“I know the team could have reflected on how they batted‚ but in the final match we were not in a good position. We got to a very competitive total on conditions that both teams thought might be difficult.

“But again‚ England just showed you how a strong team they are. They are experienced and they believe in the brand of cricket that they play.

“There [is a lot to learn] out of that.

“It was always going to be a test‚ especially having not played ODI cricket and having been a squad away from each other for so long. At least now we can see where we are as a team and try to rectify all of that.”