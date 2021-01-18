Cricket

Despite test win in Sri Lanka, England struggling with bubble life

18 January 2021 - 10:14 By Reuters
Jack Leach is congratulated by his teammates after England completed a seven-wicket victory to win the first of the two test matches against Sri Lanka in Galle.
Jack Leach is congratulated by his teammates after England completed a seven-wicket victory to win the first of the two test matches against Sri Lanka in Galle.
Image: England Cricket/Twitter

England secured a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first test on Monday but there will be only muted celebrations at the tourists' hotel as life in a bio-secure bubble continues to take a heavy toll, said Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow hit the winning runs at the Galle International Stadium as England claimed the first of the two-match series, but players have little option but to celebrate back at their accommodation near the ground, where they are hunkered down because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is something that does take its toll because you’re going from a hotel to a cricket ground and back to the hotel,” he said.

The players had to quarantine in their hotel rooms after arriving in Sri Lanka and return negative Covid-19 tests before being allowed to start their pre-test preparations.

“Unfortunately, the guys are not able to see their families, their kids, wives, girlfriends over long periods of time, which is tricky as well," said Bairstow.

“I was happy that the Christmas break came round because I think I’d had about six nights at home from the beginning of August until Christmas. I’m not going to lie about it, it’s tough.”

Trying to create a family atmosphere among the players and staff was key, he said, adding that they had spent a lot of time playing video games.

“That’s huge, it’s massive, I think the lads have become addicted to Call of Duty,” he said.

“But it is at times like this when you have something to celebrate that you miss those who support you the most." 

MORE:

SA's cricket women to re-emerge in Durban

After almost a year of no activity, Cricket SA (CSA) senior women's national team will finally return to international action when they take on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Blast from the past: Vicus tastes victory as he trades in tractors for quads

Today in SA sports history: January 18
Sport
16 hours ago

Pakistan overhaul test squad for South Africa series

Pakistan named nine uncapped players on Friday in a major overhaul of their test squad before a two-test home series against South Africa following a ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Proteas arrive in Karachi for historic tour of Pakistan

The Proteas have arrived in Pakistan for their historic two-Test, three-T20 series there.
Sport
2 days ago

Kolpak lads returning throws up a dilemma

Kyle Abbott's recent decision to join the Titans has left local cricket with a moral conundrum.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Laffor thanks Malesela‚ Mpengesi for convincing him to choose Chippa United Soccer
  2. TTM already haunt PSL with bad publicity Sport
  3. OBITUARY | Ryder Mofokeng — small in stature, large among Kaizer Chiefs’ legends Soccer
  4. Hunt on City’s second-half rally: ‘You can see Kaizer Chiefs are playing every ... Soccer
  5. Brighton hail Percy Tau's ‘impressive’ league debut against Manchester City Soccer

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?
X