Blow as Cricket Australia postpones Test tour to SA
Cricket SA (CSA) suffered a major blow on Tuesday when Australia postponed their inbound tour‚ citing rising coronavirus infections in the country as the reason.
Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley said the decision was not taken lightly and was largely influenced by the Covid-19 situation in SA.
The Australians have communicated the decision to their SA counterparts.
“Due to the public health situation in SA‚ which includes a second wave and new variant of the coronavirus‚ and following extensive due diligence with medical experts‚ it has become clear travelling from Australia to SA at this time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players‚ support staff and the community‚” said Hockley.
“We acknowledge the significant amount of work by CSA in planning for the tour‚ during which we made it clear Cricket Australia was prepared to take on additional cost and effort to make the series happen.”
Out of a population of around 60 million‚ SA has recorded 1‚46 million Covid-19 infections and 44‚400 deaths.
Australia‚ in sharp contrast‚ has recorded 909 deaths and 28,818 infections in a population of just over 25 million.
A charter flight carrying the Australia cricket team was expected to land in Johannesburg or Cape Town for a three-match Test series in March and April.
However‚ SA’s Covid-19 second wave has alarmed the Australians.
“This decision has not been made lightly and we are extremely disappointed‚ especially given the importance of continuing international cricket at this time‚ our valued relationships with CSA and our aspirations to compete in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.
“However‚ we have been consistent since the start of the pandemic that the health and safety of our people is always our number one priority and unfortunately‚ despite best efforts and a bio-security plan‚ the risks are simply too great at this time‚” said Hockley.
The money-spinning tour came under threat earlier this year after it became apparent the Australians had second thoughts after CSA's bio-bubble integrity and security was breached during the tour of England, with the second wave not helping matters.
The breach‚ which led to positive Covid-19 cases in from both camps and resulted in the cancellation of the ODI home series against England‚ has seemingly swayed the Australians to change their minds, although a the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka took place without a glitch.
“As difficult and disappointing as this decision is‚ especially for [coach] Justin‚ [captain] Tim and the team‚ we have a duty of care to our people and their health and safety can’t be compromised.
“We look forward to playing the series against CSA at a date to be confirmed in due course and we send CSA and the people of SA our very best wishes for a successful rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine and a return to normality soon‚” Hockley said.
Two weeks ago CSA interim board chairperson, retired justice Zak Yacoob‚ said he was confident Australia's tour would go ahead.
Yacoob did‚ however‚ caution at the time that the unpredictability of the coronavirus could cause plans to change.
“I had a chat with the chair of Cricket Australia [Earl Eddings] about a week ago and we agree the tour is going ahead‚” Yacoob told a virtual press conference on January 21.
CSA is yet to release a statement.