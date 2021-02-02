Cricket SA (CSA) suffered a major blow on Tuesday when Australia postponed their inbound tour‚ citing rising coronavirus infections in the country as the reason.

Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley said the decision was not taken lightly and was largely influenced by the Covid-19 situation in SA.

The Australians have communicated the decision to their SA counterparts.

“Due to the public health situation in SA‚ which includes a second wave and new variant of the coronavirus‚ and following extensive due diligence with medical experts‚ it has become clear travelling from Australia to SA at this time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players‚ support staff and the community‚” said Hockley.

“We acknowledge the significant amount of work by CSA in planning for the tour‚ during which we made it clear Cricket Australia was prepared to take on additional cost and effort to make the series happen.”

Out of a population of around 60 million‚ SA has recorded 1‚46 million Covid-19 infections and 44‚400 deaths.

Australia‚ in sharp contrast‚ has recorded 909 deaths and 28,818 infections in a population of just over 25 million.