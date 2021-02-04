Cricket

Pakistan win toss, bat first in second and final test versus South Africa

04 February 2021 - 07:34 By Reuters
Players inspecting the pitch at the Pindi Cricket Stadium before the second and final test.
Players inspecting the pitch at the Pindi Cricket Stadium before the second and final test.
Image: Cricket South Africa/Twitter

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The home side are unchanged from the seven-wicket first test win in Karachi, with talk in the build-up from coach Misbah-ul-Haq of potentially playing an extra seamer coming to nothing.

They have also resisted the idea of moving batsman Azhar Ali back to the opening position and he will slot in at number three.

"We got lots of confidence from the first test but we're not going to let up and will push for 2-0," captain Babar said

South Africa have made one change to their side, with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder bolstering the batting in the place of seamer Lungi Ngidi.

George Linde keeps his place in the side as the second specialist spinning option after Keshav Maharaj, with leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi not sufficiently recovered from a back problem to be included.

Pakistan team:

Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

South Africa team:

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. 

MORE:

Blow as Cricket Australia postpones Test tour to SA

Cricket SA suffered a major blow on Tuesday when Australia postponed their inbound tour‚ citing rising coronavirus infections in the country as the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Australia tour about-turn will have dire financial consequences‚ says Cricket SA

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has bemoaned the decision by its Australian counterparts to postpone a scheduled three-match Test series against the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Body blow for Cricket SA as Australia postpone tour

The second coronavirus wave and cancellation of the England tour were causes for concern for the Australians
Sport
1 day ago

Rawalpindi pitch remains a mystery as SA prepare for second Test against Pakistan

South Africa coach Mark Boucher has admitted that the team does not know much about the pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and how it will play when ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Proteas star Van der Dussen admits he's bothered by failure to score a 100 in 14 innings

Hendrik “Rassie” van der Dussen has five half-centuries to his name in the 1000 balls he has faced in seven Test matches for the Proteas.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane critic gets the axe in Egypt a day after voicing his disapproval ... Soccer
  2. Malema teases Mpofu and Shivambu over Pirates' derby win Soccer
  3. Safa to investigate ex-Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s comment that cost him his ... Soccer
  4. Ex-Bafana coach Stuart Baxter fired after making bizarre comment at press ... Soccer
  5. Doctor Khumalo remembers Nelson Mandela's words ahead of Bafana's moment of ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X