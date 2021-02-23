George Linde helps the Cobras get off the mark with Warriors win

George Linde delivered one of the performances of the T20 Challenge to just about keep the Cape Cobras alive with a 24-run victory over the Warriors at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.

The Proteas all-rounder first plundered an unbeaten 48 off just 20 balls (6 fours‚ 2 sixes) to help his team amass an excellent 181 for five - the highest score of the 2020/21 tournament thus far - with Zubayr Hamza continuing his return to form with 57 off 45 balls (6 fours).

Linde then claimed a fine four for 25 in four overs as the opposition were restricted to 157 all out in 19.2 overs.