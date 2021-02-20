Warriors blinded by the light of the Lions' star power

The Warriors found themselves blinded by the light emitted from the galaxy of stars the Lions threw into their opening T20 Challenge clash at Kingsmead on Saturday.

The Lions chalked up a four-wicket win with Rassie van der Dussen (64 off 41) and Kagiso Rabada (3/23) showing their class.

It was always going to be a tall order for the Warriors against a Lions team studded with internationals. They could even afford to leave Wiaan Mulder out of their starting team.

Van der Dussen strode to the crease with the Lions in a spot of bother on 19/2 in the third over but he batted with composure and assuredness to take his team within reach of the 158 victory target.

He batted well in concert with Temba Bavuma (41 off 35) but both fell to shots that just gave the Warriors a glimmer of hope.