Pakistan dished out an all-round performance to defeat South Africa by 28 runs in the final ODI at SuperSport Park and claim the series 2-1 on Wednesday.

The visitors' batsmen and bowlers showed determination as they dominated the Proteas‚ who did not have answers to most of the questions they were asked in Centurion.

Temba Bavuma chose to bowl after he won the toss but Pakistan responded with a total of 320/7 that proved to be a steep mountain to climb for the Proteas‚ who were bowled out for 292 after 49.3 overs.

The Proteas were initially outdone by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz‚ who claimed the important scalps of Janneman Malan‚ Bavuma‚ Heinrich Klaasen at the top of the batting order.

Nawaz was supported by Shaheen Afridi with the wickets of Aiden Markram and Daryn Dupavillon while Usman Qadir chipped in with that of Smuts. Rauf removed Verreynne and Beuran Hendricks‚ and Hasan Ali accounted for Andile Phehlukwayo.