Cricket SA confirms assistant coach Enoch Nkwe has stepped down, but no word on Mark Boucher

The CSA has confirmed the TimesLIVE report from Monday that Nkwe cited a working environment within the Proteas team management that had become a contaminated space for him as a reason for his resignation.

“The [CSA] board engaged with Enoch to explore whether there was a way to retain his services, but this was unsuccessful. During these discussions he also raised concerns about the functioning and culture of the team environment.

“The board will be taking the necessary steps to investigate and address the issues raised by Enoch. We will not be commenting further on this until the process has been completed.”

Despite growing calls for Proteas coach Mark Boucher to be dismissed or resign following his first denial — and later acknowledgment, admission and apology — of involvement in racial taunts against former black teammates, there was no mention of the head coach's future in the CSA statement.

CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo said: “It is deeply disappointing to lose someone of Enoch’s calibre at this time, but we fully understand and respect his decision.

“We are comforted by the fact that he remains committed to SA cricket, and hope that he will be back serving the game that we all love. He has been and continues to be an inspiration to young cricketers and coaches.”

CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki has been mandated to oversee a process to urgently find a replacement for Nkwe ahead of the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman in October and November.

The Proteas will leave for Sri Lanka on Wednesday for a six-match white-ball series without Nkwe for the three-match ODI series and three T20s in Colombo from September 2-14.

The tour of Sri Lanka will be the Proteas' last engagement before the World Cup.

