Proteas arrive home without fanfare after gallant but unsuccessful World Cup

The Proteas made a low-key return to SA on Monday after their gallant yet unsuccessful T20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

They were gallant because they won four of their five pool matches but were unsuccessful in the end as they failed to reach the semifinal stages.

The loss against the old enemy Australia in their opening match before bouncing back with four successive wins, including a win over West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and pool winners England, sunk them as the Aussies ended with a better net run rate than the Proteas.

While England’s run rate was healthy from their first match, a shellacking of Australia by eight wickets, Australia qualified ahead of SA because the Aussies bowled out the pool’s whipping boys Bangladesh for 73 and chased it down in 6.2 overs in contrast with the Proteas, who used all of 13.3 overs to hunt down 85 against the same team.