Cricket

England must be braver with the bat in Melbourne: Australia's Watson

23 December 2021 - 08:25 By Reuters
Rory Burns (L) speaks with Jack Leach (C) and Dom Bess (R) during an England Ashes squad nets session at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 23, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.
Rory Burns (L) speaks with Jack Leach (C) and Dom Bess (R) during an England Ashes squad nets session at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 23, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

England's batters have to be braver in the third Ashes test in Melbourne if they are to haul themselves back into the series, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said.

The tourists suffered a nine-wicket thrashing in the Brisbane opener before losing the second test in Adelaide by 275 runs to trail the five-match series 2-0. “If England are to turn things around in this Ashes series, their batsmen are going to have to be braver,” Watson wrote in his column for The Times.

“So far, and especially in the second test in Adelaide, the intent has just not been there. “What has really blown me away is to see the defensive way in which Ben Stokes has batted. I'm gobsmacked,” Watson said of the all-rounder, whose heroics with the bat secured England's most successful Ashes run chase at Leeds two years ago.

Hampered by a knee issue in Brisbane — his first competitive match since July — Stokes' batting was uncharacteristically restrained in Adelaide and Watson said the 30-year-old was underprepared for the Ashes series.

“It is obviously a tactic because of his big back-and-across movements to the quick bowlers, he's just not trying to score ... I think it is perhaps because he has come into the series underdone in terms of preparation.” England's selections for both tests have been heavily criticised and while head coach Chris Silverwood maintains he is the right person for the job former captain Mike Atherton said he had been entrusted with too much authority as the sole selector across the three formats.

“Selection and strategy have been questionable,” Atherton, who captained England in 54 tests, wrote in The Times. “Chris Silverwood has been given more power than any other England coach ... It is, when you think about it, a remarkable concentration of power, one that is increasingly hard to see as justifiable.”

READ MORE

'Why are you captain?': Ponting slams Root's comments on England bowlers

The former Australia skipper added that England's bowling attack was at its best when Root left the field and the captaincy was passed over to Ben ...
Sport
1 day ago

India opener Rahul appointed vice-captain for SA Tests

India opener KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the three-Test series against SA after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the tour due to injury, ...
Sport
4 days ago

Australia snare Root to close in on Adelaide test victory

Mitchell Starc removed England captain Joe Root with the last ball of day four to put Australia firmly on course for victory in the second Ashes test ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Coach number 2,000 in 11 years’ — Robert Marawa’s banter with Chippa manager ... Soccer
  2. Caf president Patrice Motsepe makes emergency dash to Cameroon as Afcon hangs ... Soccer
  3. 'Goodbye unbeaten season!' — Mzansi shooketh by AmaZulu victory over Sundowns Soccer
  4. ‘Zwane fooled us’ — Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs’ loss to Royal AM Soccer
  5. 'I’m reading a lot about me in the papers,' says ex-Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt Soccer

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique