Cricket

Chris Morris calls time on cricket playing career, to start coaching at Titans

11 January 2022 - 13:29 By Reuters
Chris Morris made his Proteas debut in 2012.
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

Bowling all-rounder Chris Morris announced his retirement from cricket on Tuesday, calling time on a career which saw him represent SA 69 times across all formats.

The 34-year-old made his debut for the Proteas in 2012 and went on to play four tests, 42 One-Day Internationals and 23 Twenty20 internationals, taking 94 international wickets and scoring 773 runs.

He last played for SA in the 2019 ODI World Cup, in which he was their highest wicket-taker with 13.

Morris also earned million-dollar deals in the Indian Premier League on multiple occasions, becoming the most expensive buy in the tournament's history in February 2021 when he returned to the Rajasthan Royals for $2.20m.

"Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small ... it's been a fun ride," Morris said on Instagram.

Morris added that he would be taking up a coaching role with South African franchise Titans.

