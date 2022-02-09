Lions’ Mitchell van Buuren the star of CSA T20 Challenge day two

Day two of Cricket SA's (CSA) T20 Challenge delivered another spectacle at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

The first match of the day between Lions and North West Dragons saw the Potchefstroom based side successfully defend a total of 136 runs.

The Dragons were in trouble early in the game as they crumbled during the Lions bowling attack, with Codi Yusuf (2/21 in 4 overs) followed by a blazing run out dismissing captain Nicky van den Bergh.

An unbroken 57-run partnership between Nono Pongolo (27* off 21) and Duan Jansen (32* off 18) steadied the innings as the Dragons ended on 136/6.