Zozi ready to bat for diversity & empowerment: Beauty queen partners with Lions cricket
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has partnered with the Lions Cricket Union to drive diverse, inclusive and sustainable social and economic change.
Focusing on women, children and poverty alleviation, Tunzi joined forces with the aim to create hope where there is despair and grow pride in SA and its people.
Lions Cricket head of marketing Wanele Mngomezulu said Tunzi partnered with the union to create a thought leadership platform to promote diversity, inclusivity, empowerment of women and support for children programmes.
“As a union, we aim to be a catalyst brand that seeks to ignite excellence in society and to use sport to drive inclusive and sustainable social and economic change. We welcome her with open arms to our Lions Pride,” said Mngomezulu.
Tunzi said she was happy to join the union as its change agent, focusing on women, children and poverty alleviation.
“I have a strong belief that we exist for different reasons. One of my reasons has always been to make a positive contribution to the world and humanity even if in the smallest way possible.
“Because if you touch one life, they can go on to make a difference in other people’s lives as well and that begins a beautiful chain reaction. I am happy to join the Lions Cricket Union as their change agent focusing on women, children and poverty alleviation. These are pillars that are at the core of things that I stand for. I look forward to the new relationship and journey,” she said.
Tunzi said the partnership also aims to advance equality for all.
“Lions Cricket beyond the cricket initiatives aims to create sustainable socioeconomic change mainly in education, health, poverty eradication and women empowerment. With all our shared values, I’m excited with the journey ahead that seeks to advance equality for all,” she said.
