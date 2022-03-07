Zozi ready to bat for diversity & empowerment: Beauty queen partners with Lions cricket

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has partnered with the Lions Cricket Union to drive diverse, inclusive and sustainable social and economic change.

Focusing on women, children and poverty alleviation, Tunzi joined forces with the aim to create hope where there is despair and grow pride in SA and its people.

Lions Cricket head of marketing Wanele Mngomezulu said Tunzi partnered with the union to create a thought leadership platform to promote diversity, inclusivity, empowerment of women and support for children programmes.

“As a union, we aim to be a catalyst brand that seeks to ignite excellence in society and to use sport to drive inclusive and sustainable social and economic change. We welcome her with open arms to our Lions Pride,” said Mngomezulu.