SNAPS | Former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi stuns in natural hair photo shoot

23 December 2021 - 07:23
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi stuns in a natural hair photoshoot.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has the internet gushing about her natural beauty after sharing snaps from a recent photo shoot where she is seen sporting different natural hairstyles.

The series, the “representation of the crown”, was created by the team at Lajawi hair studio in Midrand. Tunzi said she was honoured to be part of a series that celebrates African hair. 

I had a fantastic time shooting this series. It will always be an honour telling beautiful stories of our rich lineage. Thank you to the entire team that helped create this beauty,” she posted on Instagram.

Each picture was captioned with a quote from US actress Tracee Ellis Ross: “I love our hair! It's beautiful different things. It's a reflection of our soul. It's dense, it's kinky, it's soft, it's textured, it's difficult, it's easy and it's fun.” 

In 2019, Tunzi started a natural hair movement when she competed for the Miss Universe crown and won. Women and girls around the world lauded her for representing them on a global stage.

Shortly before her crowning moment, Tunzi advocated for the representation of dark skinned women with natural hair.

“I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful. And I think that it's time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face, and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine,” she said.

‘My heart swells with gratitude and pride’ — Zozibini Tunzi celebrates Miss Universe anniversary

One of her bold statements that resonated with black women globally was her haircut that had never been seen on a Miss Universe stage.
