Cricket

SA vice captain Tryon wants better showing in second World Cup match vs Pakistan

Pakistan are bottom of the standings after suffering two heavy defeats against Australia and India

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
10 March 2022 - 15:12
Chloé Tryon takes a catch during practice as Lizelle Lee enjoys a light moment behind her.
Chloé Tryon takes a catch during practice as Lizelle Lee enjoys a light moment behind her.
Image: @OfficialCSA/Twitter

SA are aware that they can’t afford another sloppy performance when they take on Pakistan in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, in their second ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match on Friday.

The Momentum Proteas, who are ranked second on the ICC ODI rankings, tottered to a 32-run win over debutants Bangladesh in their first match.

Vice-captain Chloé Tryon said the performance against lowly Bangladesh was unacceptable and called for improvements against Pakistan at the Bay Oval on Friday.

“We discussed it, that we weren’t happy with our batting performance. We didn’t take enough responsibility and we needed partnerships which we didn’t do enough of.”

Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 42 and 41 runs respectively against Bangladesh and Ayabonga Khaka was crucial in the defence of a below-par target of 207 as she ended with figures of 4/32.

SA start Women’s Cricket World Cup with unconvincing win over Bangladesh

Ayabonga Khaka’s superb seam bowling helped SA overcome Bangladesh in their opening match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.
Sport
5 days ago

“We worked on that after those conversations as we went into net sessions and making sure we are finding ways, despite looking at the wicket which was a bit slow, we still have to find a way to make 270-plus on these wickets.

“A lot of pointers to take out of the last game and we worked on that at training.”

While Pakistan are a lowly eighth in the 50 overs format and were whitewashed 3-0 by SA in an ODI series in Durban early last year, Tryon called for an improved performance and warned the Asians won’t be pushovers.

“We have played enough cricket against them to know what we are up against. They are a good squad and we don’t want to take any team for granted, so we have to make sure we play our best cricket tomorrow [Friday] and make sure if we tick our boxes we can end up on top.”

Lizelle Lee races for fitness for SA Women's World Cup match against Pakistan

Star Proteas batter Lizelle Lee remains doubtful for SA’s second ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan on Friday at the Bay Oval in ...
Sport
3 days ago

Pakistan are bottom of the standings after suffering two heavy defeats against Australia and India, but Tryon said SA will not take them lightly.

“They have players that can take the game away from us, so we have to make sure we do the right things.”

SA have had a week to prepare for Pakistan, but will only have two days to get ready for defending champions England at Bay Oval before a match against hosts New Zealand in Hamilton on March 17.

Given that the Women's Cricket World Cup is played in a league format where all eight teams face each other once, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals, SA will have to put Pakistan away to climb up the standings before testing matches against holders England and hosts New Zealand.

The Proteas still have high-flying Australia and West Indies to play.

Lizelle Lee is expected to feature after missing the first match to bolster the SA top-order.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

MCC bans use of saliva to shine ball, 'Mankad' no longer unfair play

Cricketers will not be allowed to use saliva to shine the ball while the rarely used but entirely permissible "Mankad" method of dismissing batters ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA teenage sensation Dewald ‘Baby AB’ Brevis wants to play Test cricket

In this era where players are gravitating more towards the riches of T20 leagues around the world, it is refreshing to hear highly promising SA teen ...
Sport
2 days ago

Warne's body flown back to Australia

The body of Australian cricketing great Shane Warne was due to be flown back to his hometown of Melbourne on Thursday morning from Bangkok airport, ...
Sport
5 hours ago

CSA announce Proteas' ODI squad for series against Bangladesh

Cricket SA has announced a strong, unchanged 16-man squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh starting next week Friday at SuperSport Park in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Shane Warne's friend reveals final hours before cricketer's death

Shane Warne offered gifts of his old cricket clothing and ate the traditional Australian snack of Vegemite on toast in the final hours before his ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'There was a lot of nastiness': Erasmus recalls losing friends after making ... Rugby
  2. CLINCHED | Pitso Mosimane concludes new deal as Al Ahly coach Soccer
  3. Broos announces Bafana preliminary squad to meet Guinea and France Soccer
  4. Game changer Pitso Mosimane is in danger Sport
  5. Shane Warne's friend reveals final hours before cricketer's death Cricket

Latest Videos

SA student in Ukraine details her escape from Russian invasion
Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...