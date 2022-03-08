CSA announce Proteas' ODI squad for series against Bangladesh

Cricket SA (CSA) has announced a strong, unchanged 16-man squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh starting next week Friday at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The three-match series to be played at SuperSport Park and the Wanderers in Johannesburg from March 18 to 23, is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Sisanda Magala is not available for selection due to a failed fitness test while Anrich Nortjé was also not considered as he continues rehabilitation from a hip injury.

“The national selection panel and I are looking forward to another exciting ODI series at home,” said CSA convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang.

“With ICC World Cup qualification points in the balance, it was vital for us not to tinker with a winning combination. After a great performance against a very strong Indian side, we felt it was important to reward the good performances of the previous series and to continue to back this growing team.

“Consistency in selection and performance are just some of the key elements that need to be looked after, especially when building up to a World Cup, and we are looking forward to seeing what this Temba Bavuma-led group will produce against fresh opposition in the coming weeks.

“On behalf of the panel, I would like to wish him and coach Mark Boucher, all the best for the series.”

Proteas ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (capt, Lions), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain, Dolphins), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Janneman Malan (Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province).

Fixtures

1st ODI: March 18, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 1pm

2nd ODI: March 18, Wanderers, Johannesburg, 10am

3rd ODI: March 23 SuperSport Park, Centurion, 1pm