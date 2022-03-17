Proteas legend Allan Donald explains why he joined Bangladesh

Proteas legend and bowling coach Allan Donald is proudly South African, but he’ll celebrate every Bangladesh wicket and if they win the ODI series against SA.

The Proteas take on the Tigers in the three-match series starting on Friday at SuperSport Park in Centurion, which is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League to qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh have a strong SA contingent in their backroom staff with Russell Domingo as coach, Albie Morkel as power-hitting consultant and Donald as fast bowling coach.

“I remember one of the SA reporters had a crack at me during the World Cup where New Zealand beat SA [ Donald was the Black Caps' bowling coach] because of the way I celebrated afterwards.

“But we are here to do our jobs and one of the things I will never let go of is my passion for the game. I have always celebrated a wicket like it's my last, I have celebrated my team mates' successes and our team’s success in a passionate way.”