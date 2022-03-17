Proteas legend Allan Donald explains why he joined Bangladesh
Proteas legend and bowling coach Allan Donald is proudly South African, but he’ll celebrate every Bangladesh wicket and if they win the ODI series against SA.
The Proteas take on the Tigers in the three-match series starting on Friday at SuperSport Park in Centurion, which is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League to qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Bangladesh have a strong SA contingent in their backroom staff with Russell Domingo as coach, Albie Morkel as power-hitting consultant and Donald as fast bowling coach.
“I remember one of the SA reporters had a crack at me during the World Cup where New Zealand beat SA [ Donald was the Black Caps' bowling coach] because of the way I celebrated afterwards.
“But we are here to do our jobs and one of the things I will never let go of is my passion for the game. I have always celebrated a wicket like it's my last, I have celebrated my team mates' successes and our team’s success in a passionate way.”
Donald, who has worked for New Zealand, Australia, England and Sri Lanka as coach or consultant in the past, says coaches move around the world.
“It is not just me, there are so many movements around the world. Gary Kirsten is linked with the England job, Lance Klusener is the batting coach of Zimbabwe, Russell Domingo is the coach of Bangladesh, Vernon Philander was working with Pakistan at the previous World Cup and Ashwell Prince worked as batting coach of Bangladesh.
“We go around the world to do our jobs the best way we can and we want to celebrate with these kids we coach when they succeed. I am not one of those who will run onto the field and take my shirt off, but I enjoy what I do.
“I enjoy the successes they achieve and what is the best of the game. I have learnt throughout the years how to be calm in the dugout and I think that is a skill even when things are not going well.
“I think that is a skill, to stay evenly with your emotions, but when there is great success and you have won a game you are going to show that emotion and that is just me.”
Donald said he joined Bangladesh to work with Domingo and to fulfil his desire to be involved in international cricket.
“A lot of people have asked me why I accepted the role with Bangladesh. I love international cricket and I love the international stage.
“I think I can help Bangladesh because there is real potential here and because of that it was an easy decision.
“I will be working with Russell Domingo, who is someone I know well having worked with him for four years at the Proteas. It is going to be a challenge against an SA team that has had success against India and New Zealand recently.
“The Bangladeshi team is ranked fifth in the world in ODI cricket and it is an environment where they play well. I watched their four spinners at training and they look classy.
“They back their top three seamers with the spinners and I think it will be a tight contest and I am looking forward to Friday afternoon.”
Donald said the Bangladesh players must acclimatise to SA conditions.
“We spoke a lot about on the field stuff and what to expect from conditions at Centurion and Wanderers where the three ODIs will be played. The middle ODI will be a day game on Sunday and there are two games at night in Centurion.
“The discussions that took place on the field were all about what to expect, because a lot of these youngsters have not played here before. Our sessions have been about a good feel and setting up the flow of what is needed.
“I am talking about the necessity of knowing when to take pace off the ball, take a good look at how the game develops on the scoreboard and adapt to what the scoreboard needs. We will see how these youngsters adapt, but they are skilful and they are talented.”
TimesLIVE
