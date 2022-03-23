WATCH | In case you’d forgotten, this is what a crowd in a cricket stadium looks like

Cricket SA put an additional 3,000 tickets on sale, on top of the 1,500 already sold for Wednesday's ODI between SA and Bangladesh in Centurion, and fans filtering into SuperSport Park were soon creating a festive atmosphere.

CSA's increase in tickets for the series-deciding third ODI followed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Tuesday night that the limits of 1,000 people for indoor gatherings and 2,000 outdoors had been lifted.