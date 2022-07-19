×

Cricket

Van der Dussen hits 133 as Proteas beat England on Stokes’ ODI farewell

19 July 2022 - 23:13 By Reuters
Rassie van der Dussen of SA bats during the first ODI against England at The Riverside in Chester-le-Street, England on July 19 2022.
Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Rassie van der Dussen scored a classy century as SA secured a 62-run victory in sweltering heat in the first ODI to spoil England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ farewell party at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

After electing to bat, the tourists amassed 333 for five in their 50 overs, boosted by a career-best 134 from Van der Dussen as he put on 151 with Aiden Markram (77).

The home side made a strong start to their reply but SA kept chipping away at the wickets through the middle overs. Despite an eye-catching 86 from 77 balls from Joe Root, England fell well short of their target as they were bowled out for 271.

It was not the send-off Stokes would have wanted on his retirement from ODIs, returning bowling figures of 0-44 in five overs and scoring just five with the bat at what is his home county venue.

Van der Dussen was the anchor for SA’s innings as he read the conditions perfectly on a wicket that became harder to bat on as sun baked it.

While Van der Dussen and Markram looked to accumulate runs rather than chase boundaries, spinner Liam Livingston (2-30) removed both batsmen within three balls as he found some grip on the surface. Opener Janneman Malan also scored a neat 57 for the tourists.

England made a strong start to their reply as Jason Roy (43) and Jonny Bairstow (63) put on 102 for the first wicket but the tourists’ spinners put on the brakes on the wearing pitch. Fast bowler Anrich Nortjé (4-53) returned late in the innings to remove Root in the 45th over, signalling the game was up.

Stokes could not perform the heroics that have been his trademark through a glittering career as he was trapped leg before wicket by part-time spinner Markram (2-25).

The second of three matches in the series will be played at Old Trafford on Friday.

There was more bad news for England on Tuesday as fast bowler Mark Wood told Sky Sports he will need another surgery on his injured elbow, raising doubts about his participation in the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia that begins in October.

