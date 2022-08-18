Rabada claims five-wicket haul as SA bowl out England cheaply in first innings at Lord’s

Kagiso Rabada claimed a noteworthy five-wicket haul as the Proteas bowled out England for 165 after 45 overs in the first session of day two at Lord’s on Thursday.

When the lunch break arrived, Dean Elgar (12) and Sarel Erwee (13) had gallantly survived the session with a foundation-laying opening partnership of 27 off 72.

SA were 27/0 after 12 overs and still trailing England by 138 runs.

When Rabada trapped James Anderson in front, he registered his 12th Test fifer, his first in England, and reward for his phenomenal fast bowling in conducive conditions.