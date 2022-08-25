Bairstow, Crawley put England in charge on poor day one for Proteas

England batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley shared a gritty 68-run partnership to take their side to 111 for 3 on the first day of the second Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

When stumps were drawn, Bairstow (38) and Crawley (17) were still at the crease, trailing SA’s first innings total by 40 runs.

The Proteas' bowling attack claimed three wickets in the final session as the hosts looked to chase down the 151 chalked up by the visitors.

England lost Alex Lees early, the left-hander caught behind by Kyle Verreynne for 4 off Lungi Ngidi. Anrich Nortjé bowled Ollie Pope (23) before Joe Root (9) was caught by Sarel Erwee off Kagiso Rabada to see the hosts to 43-3 in the 14th over, however, Bairstow and Crawley knuckled down in pursuit of a sizeable first innings total.

Earlier, England ripped through the Proteas batting line-up to restrict them to 151 all out.