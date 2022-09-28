Bavuma duck sparks Proteas collapse as India claim big win in first T20

Anrich Nortjé found the edge of Virat Kohli’s bat on 3, the catch comfortably taken by De Kock behind the stumps from the first delivery of his spell.

Yadav and Rahul, with contrasting roles in the innings, stood firm to give the Indians a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Winning the toss and asking the visitors to bat, India’s opening seamer Deepak Chahar bowled captain Temba Bavuma for a duck at the end of the first over.

That began a domino effect that saw the Proteas lose their next four batsmen for just eight runs as Arshdeep Singh dismissed Quinton de Kock (1), Rilee Rossouw (0), and David Miller (0) for a second-over hat-trick.

Chahar had Tristan Stubbs, the fourth duck of the innings, caught on the boundary to leave SA reeling on nine runs for five wickets in the innings that was just 2.3 overs old.

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram, who watched the carnage unfold at the other end, made a fighting 25 off 24 before he seemingly survived an LBW shout from Harshal Patel, but that was overturned.

Markram was originally given not out by umpire Nitin Menon, but the review by India showed the ball going on to hit the middle stump to end the 33-run partnership with Parnell and leave SA on 42 for 6.

Parnell and Keshav Maharaj took SA past 50 in the 12th over, adding 26 for the seventh wicket before the left-hander (24) before Axar Patel had him caught in the deep by Suryakumar Yadav.

Maharaj took SA past 100, hitting five boundaries and two sixes on his way to 41 off 35.

He shared a 33-run stand with Kagiso Rabada before his stumps were lit up by a Patel slower delivery in the final over as SA ended on a 106 for 8, their sixth-lowest total in T20 internationals.

Singh finished with figures of 3-32 in four, while Chahar and Patel claimed two apiece and Axar Patel one.